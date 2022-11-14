Monday, November 14, 2022
Jay Leno Recovering from Burn Injuries | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former “The Tonight Show” host told Variety.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to the publication.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Leno for comment.

Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.

Jay Leno
CNN has reached out to the Center for comment.

Leno, 72, canceled an appearance at The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a report by People, citing organizers.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email to conference attendees and obtained by the publication stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The conference had billed Leno as a special opening night performer for attendees who purchased a gold pass for the event.

CNN has reached out to The Financial Brand for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
