Hair Stylist Overwhelmed by Lil Baby’s Generosity – ‘He Paid Me A Substantial Amount’ | WATCH

*A hairdresser is going viral after she was spotted breaking down in tears are cutting Lil Baby and his entourage’s hair.

The woman said, “It’s been a rough two months, and he literally took care of me. He paid me. He paid me a substantial amount.” She said, “I cut everyone’s hair.” The woman shows the videographer her bank account and said, “That’s my bank account right now. He literally just took all of that away and then some. He doesn’t know that. He was just being genuine.”

The woman continues to explain how cool the rapper was and what it was like being around him and his entourage. She also said she was extremely grateful for Baby, and even Chris Brown’s people, who were there as well, for being so nice.

She said she can now pay up some bills and get her son some school clothes.

Naturally, the folks online have thoughts. Here are some of ’em:

msbrittni

God bless her. She’s so humble and lil baby will get his blessings for sure 😍

1beautiishername1

I’m literally crying. Good things happen to good people. This is how the Universe/God works in our favor if we just keep going no matter what things looks like. I love this for her, her babies & Lil Baby 🥰 Just beautiful to watch ❤️

iamreemarkable

Never know how you blessing some one

___s.92

I love how she kept it quiet about the amount, and only showed it to the camera man, it is none of our business what amount was given to her. Bless her soul and heart🙏❤️ Lil Baby is a good person, and he shows its🙏 Bless his heart❤️

