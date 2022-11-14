Flavor Flav Exchanges ‘Harsh Words’ with Spirit Airlines Agent After Missing Flight | Video

*Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav recently missed his flight to Las Vegas and was caught on camera exchanging heated words with a Spirit Airlines gate agent.

As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred Thursday night at Harry Reid International Airport. The Public Enemy rapper was sitting near the gate waiting to catch a Spirit flight to Detroit. Apparently, Flav was preoccupied with his laptop and chatting on the phone and missed when the jetway door closed. When he finally realized he was late to board, Flav reportedly pleaded with the agent but she refused to open the jetway door. As such, a fiery argument between the artist and the Spirit employee ensued — and you can watch the moment via the clip below.

“Sources close to Flav tell us he commonly waits to board after everyone else because people want to take pictures with him … and he doesn’t want to hold up the boarding process,” TMZ writes.

Flav tells the outlet “Spirit Airlines shut the door on me while I was in line to board. I was upset and said some harsh words to the gate agent. I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character. I do not apologize to Spirit Airlines or the gate agent.”

