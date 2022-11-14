Monday, November 14, 2022
Flavor Flav Exchanges ‘Harsh Words’ with Spirit Airlines Agent After Missing Flight | Video

By Ny MaGee
Flavor Flav (Getty)
*Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav recently missed his flight to Las Vegas and was caught on camera exchanging heated words with a Spirit Airlines gate agent. 

As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred Thursday night at Harry Reid International Airport. The Public Enemy rapper was sitting near the gate waiting to catch a Spirit flight to Detroit. Apparently, Flav was preoccupied with his laptop and chatting on the phone and missed when the jetway door closed. When he finally realized he was late to board, Flav reportedly pleaded with the agent but she refused to open the jetway door. As such, a fiery argument between the artist and the Spirit employee ensued — and you can watch the moment via the clip below.

“Sources close to Flav tell us he commonly waits to board after everyone else because people want to take pictures with him … and he doesn’t want to hold up the boarding process,” TMZ writes. 

Flav tells the outlet “Spirit Airlines shut the door on me while I was in line to board. I was upset and said some harsh words to the gate agent. I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character. I do not apologize to Spirit Airlines or the gate agent.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

