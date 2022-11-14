Monday, November 14, 2022
Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles, 4, Not Impressed with Father John Legend on TV | Video

By Ny MaGee
Chrissy Teigen - John Legend - Instagram
Chrissy Teigen – John Legend – Instagram

*Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her son Miles reacting with boredom at his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance.

“Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in an Instagram video shared Friday. The clip shows Chrissy and Miles watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together. You can watch the moment via the IG video below — be sure to SWIPE as the video appears after the image of Teigen cuddled with Miles on the couch with a stuffed animal.

Legend and Teigen also share a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and the couple is expecting their rainbow baby after Chrissy lost their third child nearly two years ago.

Chrissy showed off her baby bump in a selfie photo shared on Instagram in August. She noted in the caption that “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen: She and John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen and Legend were expecting a son named Jack two years ago but he died in what Teigen explained in September was a “life-saving abortion.”

As reported by Page Six, Chrissy shared her grief in a post on Instagram, writing: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

About a year after losing Jack, Teigen announced she was undergoing in vitro fertilization in an effort to conceive again.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the former model shared on Instagram earlier this year. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a b—h.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

