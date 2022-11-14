Love Gone Sour? Candace Owens Says Trump was Mean to Her – He’s Not Her Prez Pick for ’24 | WATCH

*Republican enthusiast CandaceOwens is over her former fav Donald Trump. During a recent segment of her talk series, the political commentator called out the 45th president for being “paranoid” and revealed he’s not her current choice for the 2024 presidential election.

Candace Owens, 33, reflected on the matter and shared her most recent not-so-pleasant interaction with the ex-political leader. Explaining how a “clickbait” headline resulted in the two falling out, she stated:

“The Daily Beast ran a headline…the headline said ‘Candace Owens says Trump is pro-vax because he’s too old to understand the internet’.”

She continued: “I never once called Trump too old, I never once said that Trump could not understand the internet, and yet somehow he got that information and believed it to be true.”

Following the Covid epidemic, Trump rallied support for the vaccines, which Owens and many other republicans disapproved of. Owens later interviewed Trump and they publicly butted heads, with the then-president adamant about the vaccine’s success. Subsequently, Owens claimed Trump was “out of touch” with his audience, adding “conservatives should go easy on [him] because he is too old to do independent research.”

After the interview, Owens revealed mutual friends informed her that Trump was being goaded into being angry with her, which seemingly worked. The Connecticut native said Trump was “quite rude” to her when she finally saw him in person again.

It seems the incident ultimately made Owens question her loyalty to someone who could be so easily manipulated. According to Owens, the trauma of the 2020 election has left Trump paranoid and “‘almost likely to believe that everybody’s trying to turn their back on him…”

Wait. There’s more …

Here’s what folks in the social media peanut gallery have to say:

ann_marie_mw

Please take us out of their relationship. As far as I’m concerned both of them can rot in hell. Amen

bytashanicole

This broad is funny. So because he didn’t cuddle you personally he’s bad for the nation 😂 don’t get me wrong we know he’s bad for the nation but her whole reason is because he didn’t listen to HER and he was angry and mean with HER and went against HER ideals that vaccines aren’t good and she NOW says she isn’t standing with him. Chile both of y’all go elsewhere

miatheattorney

He was mean to me so I don’t like him anymore. Bye Candace.

mr_namah

Oh really, that’s what you have an issue with? All the other things he he has said or done, that’s where you draw a line? Gurl bye.

nappturalbella

Some people stick up for others who have a track record of being a bad people, and only see the light when it’s their turn to get played by them. It’s like a girl getting with a guy that’s been abusive in all of his past relationships, and thinking she’ll be the one girl he’ll treat right. smh

