Saturday, November 12, 2022
VH1 Turns to Jamaica for the ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
VH1 Family Reunion - Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1 Family Reunion – Love & Hip Hop Edition

*VH1 has confirmed that “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is returning for season 3 on November 28. According to the cable network’s announcement on Tuesday (11/08/22), the new episode will track original cast members of the “Love & Hip Hop” family as they head to Jamaica.

It features stars from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami. Those stars include Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Jim Jones, Karen “KK” King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree, Scrapp Deleon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Tokyo Vanity and Trick Daddy, according to UrbanHollywood411.com.

VH1 describes the series as a platform where cast members “get a fresh perspective of what it means to be ‘family’ and continue the tradition of celebrating Black Excellence during an action-packed, fun and revealing two-week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings and forgiveness.”

Judging by the trailer of the upcoming episode, there is more coming your way. There are enough doses of trouble, arguments, drink parties, and family drama.

The series is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen, Michael Carrozza, Gavin Jones, and Alissa Horowitz.

The executive producers for VH1 are Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid.

The Jamaica-based new episode will hit screens on Monday, November 28, at 8 PM ET/PT.

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

