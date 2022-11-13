Sunday, November 13, 2022
Kevin Hart: My Mother and I Were Once Robbed At Gunpoint in Philadelphia | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
*Kevin Hart had it rough when he was young. Even his late mother, Nancy Hart, had to be tough to survive in the ruthless streets. He recently narrated a childhood incident to illustrate this point.

The comedian was a guest on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. It was here that Hart explained how he and his mother were once stopped in their tracks by a robber in Philadelphia. He was still a kid when it happened, but he clearly remembers the details.

“We got the shopping cart, I’m talking folded clothes, right, my mom got the cart. I got my book bag, I used to go to the laundromat [to] do [my] homework.

My mom [was] just carrying this little orange fanny pack, [when a] dude came out, he said, ‘Get that sh*t up, b**ch.’ And my Mom was like, ‘No.’”

Kevin & Nancy – Kevin Hart / (Screenshot: Left, Netflix/Kevin Hart; Right, Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

He added that his mother wouldn’t cooperate with the gun-holding robber, opting to defy his orders. She refused to surrender her purse.

“I swear to God. Hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.’” said Hart. “I’m just standing there, I’m looking…I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun. He snatched it off, he [went] through [the purse]. My mom had a bunch of tokens in there, right? Guy get[s] mad, he throw[s] it at my mom. ‘You broke, b**ch.’ He called my mama a broke b**ch.”

After the incident, Hart says his mom (Nancy Hart) still made him push the shopping cart. But he never walked that street again.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Ventures received its first institutional investment from J.P. Morgan, according to a report by TechCrunch. The news came out last month at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

