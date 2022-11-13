It Ain’t True! Nick Cannon Says He WON’T be Spending $3M on Govt. Mandated Child Support

*A report from the Sun-Times is making its rounds and claiming that Nick Cannon will be paying $3M in child support as early as next year. Well, (The Neighborhood Talk) spoke to Nick, and he confirmed that it’s absolutely not true!

In fact, Nick says he spends well over that amount on his children annually and will never be a part of the child-support system.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he explained. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child support.”

The (questionable) report comes after the confirmation of Nick’s 12th child. A California practicing family law attorney named Goldie Schon, made the claim but doesn’t work with Nick directly.

Wait. There’s more …

Of course, there’s online chatter about this story so let’s check out some feedback.

_letrevatherealtor

The confidence he has in these women to stay away from the child support system is pretty high. I know he has to be spreading himself thin keeping them and they kids happy 😫

auntie.loren

He can afford it cause my cousin out here procreating every month only with 3 dollars in the bank. 😂

mysterybad1

He was probably smart and had all of them sign something through his own lawyers 😎😎😎😎😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 look before we make a baby I need ya signature

krysssm_

What are the requirements to be apart of this cult, I’m truly interested 🤔

inbellasbusiness

SOUNDS GOOD TIL ONE OF THEM ACTUALLY PUT HIM ON CHILD SUPPORT…AND HE DONT MAKE THAT CALL 😂😂

