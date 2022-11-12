Vintage Military Aircraft Crash and Burn After Mid-air Collision At Dallas Air Show | WATCH-it-Happen

*(CNN) — A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft,” the FAA said in a statement.

Authorities responded to the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told CNN on Saturday.

There are currently more than 40 fire rescue units on scene, the agency’s active incidents page shows.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision. The NTSB will be in charge and is expected to provide additional updates.

This is a developing story.