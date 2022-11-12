Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vintage Military Aircraft Crash and Burn After Mid-air Collision At Dallas Air Show | WATCH-it-Happen

By Fisher Jack
0

Dallas Airshow crash (screenshot)
Dallas Airshow crash (screenshot)

*(CNN) — A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft,” the FAA said in a statement.

Authorities responded to the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told CNN on Saturday.

There are currently more than 40 fire rescue units on scene, the agency’s active incidents page shows.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Raven-Symon is Queer, but She Said NO to Disney to Playing Raven Baxter As Gay

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision. The NTSB will be in charge and is expected to provide additional updates.

This is a developing story.

Previous articleDave Chappelle Hosts ‘SNL’ Tonight. Here’s A Timeline of His Controversies | VIDEOs
Next articleFat Joe Talks of the Women Who Surround Him + He Responds to Allegations of Sexing Ashanti | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO