Rapper Future Changes Govt. Last Name + Relocates to So Florida’s Allison Island

*Just what’s in a name? Rapper Future Hendrix a/k/a Future has legally changed his government name from “Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn” to “Nayvadius Cash.” The 38-year-old rapper confirmed the change of name after the story went viral earlier this week.

Some people were not happy with the name change. Others pointed out he didn’t know his father, and that’s why he didn’t want the man’s last name. The rapper was raised in Atlanta.

Future took to Twitter to remind his fans that he was initially known as “Nayvadius Cash” when he began rapping, so the change of name was not a big deal, for he only returned to his old stage name. He later deleted the tweet.

Some fans wonder how his kids who share his former surname will untangle themselves from the old name to the new one.

Soon before the name change story came out, Future spent $16.3 million purchasing an 8,897-square-foot luxury Miami waterfront mansion on Allison Island, where many stars now love to stay. Celebrities like hip-hop mogul Sean Combs also have a place there. The 35-acre island is in Biscayne Bay near Star Island and is privately owned.

The seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom ultra-contemporary mansion he just bought there was built in 2020. According to Forbes, it has staff quarters, a detached guest house, a pool, a cabana, a three-car garage, and 75 feet of water frontage. He bought it at an 18% discount.

Future isn’t the only rapper gettin’ outta Dodge (Atlanta). Gucci Mane moved from Atlanta to wealthy, more secure hoods in South Florida. These private islands have armed security, and you cannot access the islands without the authorization of homeowners.