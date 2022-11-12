Fat Joe Talks of the Women Who Surround Him + He Responds to Allegations of Sexing Ashanti | WATCH

*Rapper Fat Joe was hosted at the Red Table Talk, where he let out more than the hosts bargained for, from deep knowledge to pieces of advice.

Born Joseph Cartagena, Fat Joe has rapped for 30 years. He started his label Terror Squad when his rap career was picking up. The label houses stars such as Remy Ma. DJ Khaled was once a member, as well as the late Big Pun.

Having racked up 30 years of experience, Fat Joe had much to say, from the lessons he has gathered over the decades, the deaths of fellow stars, the strong women who have stood by him in his life, and his relationship with R&B singer Ashanti.

He narrated how he stood up to his abusive father when he was only 14, resulting in him being kicked out of their home in the Bronx. He then took up a life of crime and drug dealing to survive.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper Future Changes Govt. Last Name + Relocates to So Florida’s Allison Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk)

“I was a good person doing bad things,” Joe explained during the show, adding that his early years in music had multiple trials and errors, all of which he eventually overcame.

Joe once defended singer Ashanti when Irv Gotti claimed he slept with her in the early days of her career. The topic came up at the show, and Joe wasted no time setting the record straight.

“You know, another strength of mine is women. Like, I’m surrounded by women, strong women,” he said. Pinkett Smith then thanked him for bringing that up and urged him to speak more on that.

“Tougher than an army. That’s what I’m talking about. The girls protect me,” Joe continued.

“I know! I know they do, Joe. But you know what? You do the same for them, and that’s what makes it a beautiful, beautiful relationship,” Pinkett Smith pointed out.

“That’s a fact. I hold my sisters down, you know? That’s the story of my life, having strong sisters around me, powerful sisters, and I get in the middle of certain arguments,” he said. “I’m the brother that looks out for the sisters. Somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’”

Pinkett Smith could only thank him for what he did.

Joe then continued, “But listen, this guy who’s a friend of mine, he said, ‘Yo, you f**ked Ashanti?’ Now, I’m sitting here, like, flabbergasted. Like, this was, like, you know, blasphemy or some s**t.”

He added that Ashanti has been his sister for “20-something years,” and he has just as deep of a relationship with Irv Gotti.

“And then I noticed when I started telling him that’s my sister, his whole face calmed down and [he] said, ‘Wow, she really is his sister,’” he continued. “I seen the whole face change. And he was like, ‘Oh.’ I’m like — personally, I give no perv vibes.”

Pinkett Smith totally agreed with him.

It was then that Joe said he was questioned about coming to Ashanti’s defense.