Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Suit to be Showcased at National African American of History and Culture Museum

*The “Black Panther” suit Chadwick Boseman wore in the 2018 Marvel film will be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture next year.

The all-black costume will be part of the museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures.”

“Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” will be on view in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery from March 24, 2023, through March 2024.

“This exhibition will investigate Afrofuturist expression through art, music, activism and more, and explore Afrofuturism’s historic and poignant engagement with African American history and pop-culture,” read part of NMAAHC’s Instagram post caption.

“From the enslaved looking to the cosmos for freedom, to popular sci-fi stories inspiring Black astronauts, to the musical influence of Sun Ra, @outkast, @janellemonae, P-Funk and more —this exhibition covers the broad and impactful spectrum of Afrofuturism.”

Apart from the suit, other objects on display include Octavia Butler’s typewriter, Nichelle Nichols’ Star Trek uniform as the character Lt. Nyoto Uhura and Nona Hendryx’s space suit-inspired costume worn while performing with LaBelle.