Isaiah Washington: Nope. Aaliyah Was Nobody’s Victim When She Met R. Kelly at Age 12

*Isaiah Washington is a controversial actor and will continue to be one since he hasn’t stopped spewing odd statements. It doesn’t matter whether he is on screen, behind the scenes, or on social media – the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star says it as he sees it.

Sample this: in a recent interview with VladTV, according to Blavity, he didn’t mince his words regarding the R. Kelly – Aaliyah saga. For Washington, Aaliyah wasn’t really R. Kelly’s child-abuse victim when she met the R&B icon.

She was 12 years old and wed the then 27-year-old singer at 15. Washington said he believes the young teen was in full control due to her mature personality.

“She was very complex. She was easy to love,” Washington stated. “I can’t judge the choices she made in her life. She was very in control of her being. But she was a businesswoman too. She was super smart. I think she was in control of that situation even at her age. 100 percent.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: It’s Back! LA Nights Comedy Live ‘Funny 4 Real’ At the Miracle Theater in Inglewood CA on Nov.19

“At 15?” asked the shocked interviewer, hoping Washington would change his statement.

“Oh yeah, I say she was mature beyond her age,” Washington reiterated. “Like that song, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.’”

To remove any doubt as to what he meant, he clarified further.

“She was 15 going on 30, so she was in control of that whole situation,” he said, still deeply digging himself in a hole. “I don’t judge her, but she was very smart and very mature and very in control of her situation. I don’t believe one minute that Aaliyah was made to do anything that Aaliyah didn’t want to do.”

Demetrius Smith, who was R. Kelly’s tour manager, did not side with R. Kelly during his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in 2021. Smith spoke against him, even saying he believes that Aaliyah only married Kelly after he allegedly impregnated her while she was still a minor.

The said marriage was annulled a short time later. In August 2001, Aaliyah and eight others tragically died in an airplane accident in the Bahamas.

Washington met Aaliyah when they filmed “Romeo Must Die” together in 1999. During the interview, he confessed that he, just like many others, had a crush on her.

“I can see why people fall in love with her,” he said. “She was just a beautiful human being. … We never got into an argument about anything.”