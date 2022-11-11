Cast of ‘The Calling’ Unpack This Unique New Crime Drama Series | EUR Exclusive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*”The Calling” is a new crime drama series from executive producer David E. Kelly that tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The series is based on the acclaimed novel by Dror A. Mishani and stars Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. Jason Horwitch, Jonathan Shapiro, Matthew Tinker (Kelley’s producing partner), Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, serve as EP’s on the show. Check out the trailer above.

“Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I’ve encountered before,” said David E. Kelley in a statement via a news release.

OTHER NEWS: Van Lathan Talks New ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Series and Death of Takeoff | EUR Exclusive

“Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is… Barry Levinson. What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience,” Kelly added.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with series stars Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley, and Juliana Canfield as well as EP Michael Tinker, to dish on why this intriguing new series is so unique and what they’re most excited about viewers experiencing. Watch the exclusive conversation via the clips below.

“The Calling” premiered Nov. 10 on Peacock. New episodes drop weekly on the streamer.