Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Cast of ‘The Calling’ Unpack This Unique New Crime Drama Series | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

*”The Calling” is a new crime drama series from executive producer David E. Kelly that tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The series is based on the acclaimed novel by Dror A. Mishani and stars Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley.  Jason Horwitch, Jonathan Shapiro, Matthew Tinker (Kelley’s producing partner), Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, serve as EP’s on the show. Check out the trailer above.

Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I’ve encountered before,” said David E. Kelley in a statement via a news release. 

OTHER NEWS: Van Lathan Talks New ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Series and Death of Takeoff | EUR Exclusive

The Calling series
Credit: Leah Duque (NBCUniversal )

“Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is… Barry Levinson. What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience,” Kelly added. 

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with series stars Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley, and Juliana Canfield as well as EP Michael Tinker, to dish on why this intriguing new series is so unique and what they’re most excited about viewers experiencing. Watch the exclusive conversation via the clips below.

“The Calling” premiered Nov. 10 on Peacock. New episodes drop weekly on the streamer. 

Previous articleNoose Found At President Obama Presidential Center Construction Site | VIDEO
Next articleCoke Products Might Look A Little Different Next Year
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO