Hollywood Turns Up for the 2022 GEANCO Foundation Gala | EUR Video Exclusive

*The annual GEANCO Foundation Gala recently took place at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood and EUR was on hand for the star-studded event.

Featuring the Gala Chair actor David Oyelowo, other attendees included actress Rosario Dawson, Chaley Rose, Tiffany Daniels and more.

The goal of the gala is to raise money to support GEANCO’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls.

The gala Honorary Chair is Benedict Cumberbatch, and Co-Gala Chair along with Oyelowo is Chiwetel Ejiofor. Previous honorees at the gala include Charlize Theron and Forest Whitaker.

At this year’s event, Oyelowo spoke on the mission behind the gala and the organization stating, “To end world poverty, you’ve got to educate girls globally,” he said.

The acclaimed actor continued, “Nigeria is where I’m from and I can’t stand by having been given the platform I’ve been given and not be a drop in the ocean of solving that issue. We started it about 5 or 6 years ago. We started with six girls and now we have 40 girls and we’re hoping to get to 100 and 1,000 and more. That’s the idea.”

Check out more interviews with the board of members and celebrity attendees via the clip below: