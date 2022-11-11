Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Hollywood Turns Up for the 2022 GEANCO Foundation Gala | EUR Video Exclusive

By Blair Moon
0

David Oyelowo
(L-R) Nnamdi Okafor, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo attend the GEANCO Foundation Gala at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 30, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

*The annual GEANCO Foundation Gala recently took place at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood and EUR was on hand for the star-studded event.

Featuring the Gala Chair actor David Oyelowo, other attendees included actress Rosario Dawson, Chaley Rose, Tiffany Daniels and more. 

The goal of the gala is to raise money to support GEANCO’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls.

The gala Honorary Chair is Benedict Cumberbatch, and Co-Gala Chair along with Oyelowo is Chiwetel Ejiofor. Previous honorees at the gala include Charlize Theron and Forest Whitaker.

OTHER NEWS: Theater Director Sheldon Epps Unpacks His New ‘A Black Man’s Journey’ Memoir | EUR Exclusive

David Oyelowo
 David Oyelowo attends the GEANCO Foundation Gala at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 30, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

At this year’s event, Oyelowo spoke on the mission behind the gala and the organization stating, “To end world poverty, you’ve got to educate girls globally,” he said.

The acclaimed actor continued, “Nigeria is where I’m from and I can’t stand by having been given the platform I’ve been given and not be a drop in the ocean of solving that issue. We started it about 5 or 6 years ago. We started with six girls and now we have 40 girls and we’re hoping to get to 100 and 1,000 and more. That’s the idea.”

Check out more interviews with the board of members and celebrity attendees via the clip below:

Previous articleCoke Products Might Look A Little Different Next Year
Next article‘Behind The Music’ Returns with New Episodes About Jennifer Lopez, Remy Ma and Boy George | Trailer
Blair Moon

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO