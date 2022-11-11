Raven-Symon is Queer, but She Said NO to Disney to Playing Raven Baxter As Gay

*When Raven Symone agreed to reprise her iconic role as Raven Baxter for the Disney Channel spin-off “Raven’s Home” in 2017, the actress says she was approached to play the character as a gay woman — an offer which she now reveals she respectfully declined. In a new interview with LGBT magazine Them, the 36-year-old explained why she was against the idea right from the beginning, particularly after questioning why executives were keen on the change, to begin with.

“I think Disney wanted her to be queer in the beginning,” Raven told the publication, admitting that when she was asked about potentially making Raven queer, the idea alone had left her feeling “uncomfortable.” She recounted the conversation, adding, “They were like, ‘Do you want Raven to be gay?’ I said, ‘Why?’ Because you are. I said bad, bad reason. That’s a bad reason. No, Raven Baxter never exhibited any type of sexual identity situation in the priors.”

Raven made her Disney Channel debut playing Raven Baxter on “That’s So Raven,” which spanned four seasons between 2003 and 2007. And while Raven’s sexuality was never a talking point on the actual show, the Atlanta native stressed that her own life choices shouldn’t have to reflect a character she portrays on TV.

“I’m not being myself on this show, I’m being a character. Raven Baxter’s not gay,” the actor reiterates.

Here’s reaction from social media to the story:

m.alyah

Raven Baxter is not gay. Raven Symone is. If it isn’t brokeeeen pls stop trying to reconstruct it.

jasmine_lajoy

I love her for that it’s a character it don’t have to be about her real life sexual orientation it’s giving weird what happen to actors acting

omena.alexandria

Rae 🙌🔥. That’s why she’s a rich and sane child star crossed into adulthood and still successfully working. The decisions she’s made and are making , on point. Always supported baby girl, she’s a doll ❤️

mrs_ridgeway17

Why would a gay woman decline playing a gay character in her sitcoms??? Bcuz her audience are children, why can’t others understand sexuality doesn’t belong in things for kids

