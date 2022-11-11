Noose Found At President Obama Presidential Center Construction Site | VIDEO

*We know President Obama is familiar with acts of hate. Unfortunately, today he received another attack. According to TMZ, the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has put construction on pause, because someone left a noose in the area.

The group running the construction Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after “an act of hate was discovered at the project site.”

Chicago police are investigating the discovery. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a statement on the situation saying, “Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker denounced the incident, saying he’ll make sure Illinois “will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Wait. There’s more.

Here’s what folks are saying about the situation:

listen2tish

Y’all better leave Obama alone! We ain’t playing bout him!

mommiewitthaslantedeyes

It’s secured ALL THE WAY AROUND so it’s a worker!!!!!

my_kellbellz

Yall giving them the attention they seek! Just remove it and throw it away without broadcasting to social media…report to the police and leave it. They think this tactic scares blk folks…this is not 1850

art_bylaw

I wonder if it were the same guys that did that to Jussie Smollet

