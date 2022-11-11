Friday, November 11, 2022
Domestic Terrorism

Noose Found At President Obama Presidential Center Construction Site | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*We know President Obama is familiar with acts of hate. Unfortunately, today he received another attack. According to TMZ, the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has put construction on pause, because someone left a noose in the area.

The group running the construction Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after “an act of hate was discovered at the project site.”

Chicago police are investigating the discovery. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a statement on the situation saying, “Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker denounced the incident, saying he’ll make sure Illinois “will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators.”

Wait. There’s more.

Here’s what folks are saying about the situation:

listen2tish
Y’all better leave Obama alone! We ain’t playing bout him!

mommiewitthaslantedeyes
It’s secured ALL THE WAY AROUND so it’s a worker!!!!!

my_kellbellz
Yall giving them the attention they seek! Just remove it and throw it away without broadcasting to social media…report to the police and leave it. They think this tactic scares blk folks…this is not 1850

art_bylaw
I wonder if it were the same guys that did that to Jussie Smollet

Only thing missing is YOUR reaction. Scroll down just a lil’ bit and tell the world what’s on YOUR mind.

Fisher Jack

