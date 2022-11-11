Nick Cannon and Farrakhan React to Kyrie Irving’s ‘Buck Breaking’ Suspension | Video

*Nick Cannon has shared his thoughts about Kyrie Irving’s suspension and compared it to the buck-breaking done to Black men during slavery.

“I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic,” said Cannon on 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The show was cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, XXL Mag reports.

“When given the chance to say, ‘Are you anti-semitic or not,’ he didn’t say, ‘No I’m not anti-semitic,'” replied Greenblatt in a snippet of the episode shared on Instagram (see below).

“At the press conference, tell us about that movie. While he did, he said, ‘stop dehumanizing me.’ And the movie is saying White Jews invented the holocaust and 6 million Jews didn’t get killed. OK, I know that isn’t right because there’s a gigantic historical record. Jewish people know, when you dehumanize us this way, we know what’s around the corner,” Greenblatt continued.

Cannon responded, “So in that same statement as, ‘Those are the tropes that dehumanize Jewish people,’ the same buck-breaking…”

Greenblatt cut him off to unpack the term “buck-breaking.”

“The slave masters would bring the buck, the one that gets out of line, so all the other slaves would see, lash after lash, show them the power to set an example,” Cannon explained. “This is what you must do to fall in line. So, when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that’s dehumanizing.”

The fake outrage over Irving posting a link to a documentary that explores the history of Black Hebrews appears to be rooted in anti-Black outrage. Members of the Jewish community said they are so “hurt” by it that the NBA star was forced to apologize and give money to Jewish causes.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” said Irving in a statement earlier this month, as reported by ABC News.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” Irving continued.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with,” he added.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all,” he said.

Irving was issued a five-game suspension for posting the link to the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film is based on a book of the same name. As part of his punishment, Kyrie must condemn the film, donate $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes and participate in sensitivity training. Additionally, he must meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders, presumably to discuss further actions that he must take in order to get back in the good graces of the so-called powerful Jewish elite.

Meanwhile, Minister Louis Farrakhan has also weighed in on the Irving matter