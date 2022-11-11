It’s Back! LA Nights Comedy Live ‘Funny 4 Real’ At the Miracle Theater in Inglewood CA on Nov.19

*Inglewood, CA – Rouse House Entertainment, First Fridays Productions in Association with The Roland and Lisa Wirt Foundation will present “FUNNY 4 REAL” & The Afterparty once again at The Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, Inglewood, CA on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Red Carpet arrivals start at 6:30pm. Valet Parking will be available.

The inaugural “Funny 4 Real” Comedy Show was a real hit with the audience. Comedy Lovers came from all over to pack The Miracle Theater. Host and Co-Comedy Partner Roz Washington not only introduced all of the headliners, but she also performed to a hyped-up crowd eager to laugh.

Legendary Comics – Jammin Jay Lamont (The Human Jukebox), Tommy Chunn, AJ Jamal, and newcomers – Chris Sneed and Kamera White brought the FUNNY 4 REAL crowd to their feet! With the response of thunderous laughter and standing ovations for the uber-talented Comics on stage, LA Promoter – Kevin Rouse stated “We gave the audience exactly what they wanted and more which also included an Afterparty!

A number of Hollywood Celebrities struck poses on the Red Carpet and socialized with the crowd – Ernest Harden Jr., Victor Orlando, Scorpio (Michael Jackson Impersonator) Patrick Faucette, The very fashionable Judge Craig Strong, Darryl Alan Reed and Tyra “Ms. Kitt” Hughes were just a few in attendance. Kevin Rouse added, “We’re definitely coming back to The Miracle Theater to bring entertainment life back to the newly revitalized City of Inglewood on a monthly basis.”

The only way to top the inaugural “Funny 4 Real” show is to book more Amazingly Talented Comics to keep the audience Laughing Out Louder! Coming to the stage on Saturday, November 19th are the following world-renowned Comics: Hope Flood, Buddy Lewis, Speedy and Evan Lionel. All we can suggest is bring an extra pair of whatever and tissues…you will be screaming with laughter!

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or you may call (213) 926-2809. For media inquiries, contact Busby PR at (213) 640-9394.

