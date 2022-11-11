City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

*Grand Prize award ceremony recognized city efforts in an annual campaign, presented by Wyland Foundation, in association with the National League of Cities and US EPA.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the city of Houston were recognized as one of five winning cities in the 11th Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. The event recognized the efforts of Mayor Sylvester Turner and residents who took part in the spring pledge campaign to reduce water waste by 60 million gallons and support the future health of the region’s lakes, rivers, streams, and coasts.

The challenge, presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from the U.S EPA, and the National League of Cities addresses the importance of educating consumers about the many ways they use water.

One of these strategies promotes the importance of water as a shared resource for resilient communities and maintaining the health of the ten ecoregions in the greater Houston area. healthy ecosystems, including the plants and animals that depend on area lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands.

“With changing climate and growing populations, places like Houston face are challenged to provide a reliable source of water for residents, while meeting demands of the regional environment,” said Wyland Foundation President Steve Creech. “The Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation raises awareness about this diversity of need and inspires people to take specific actions that help everyone.”

In addition to now being entered into a drawing for thousands of dollars in water-saving or eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward their annual home utility bill, Houston residents who made conservation pledges earned the right to nominate a deserving charity in their community to receive the National Grand Prize, a 2022Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE.

In addition to reducing overall water waste, Houston residents pledged to reduce their use of single-use plastic water bottles by 119,000, eliminate 3,700 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds. By altering daily lifestyle choices, residents also pledged to put 1.6million fewer pounds of waste in landfills. Potential reductions of 184 million pounds of carbon dioxide, 4 million kilowatt hours of electricity, and $756,000 in consumer cost savings rounded out the final pledge results. The campaign provides an ongoing tool for Houston residents to track their pledges as specific conservation projects throughout the year at wylandfoundation.org/ mywaterproject.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. www.wylandfoundation.org

Source: Virginia Chavez