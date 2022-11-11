Friday, November 11, 2022
Black Men Called Out for Stacey Abrams’ Loss in Georgia Governor Race

By Ny MaGee
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams / Twitter

*Black men are being blamed for Stacey Abrams’ loss in Georgia’s governor’s race. 

As reported by SandraRose, Black women on Twitter are outraged that Black men didn’t help carry Abrams across the finish line to victory. Gov. Brian Kemp won 53% to 45% in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Per the outlet, one outraged Twitter user wrote, “Black men are f—— disappointing. Y’all literally didn’t vote for Stacey Abrams. Y’all sick.”  Another commented, “Dear Black Men in Georgia: Since your sorry asses couldn’t be bothered to get Stacey Abrams to the Governor’s Mansion, F*** YOU KILLER MIKE…”

A third person tweeted: “It’s the Black Men constantly on this app belittling a black woman… & stating they did not vote for Stacey Abrams. Y’all so misogynistic & it’s disgusting.”

Meanwhile, professor Uju Anya was not as emotional as some users when she tweeted, “They will tell you Stacey Abrams lost, because Black men didn’t vote for her. It’s not true. She lost, because white people didn’t vote for her. Do not fall for the narrative that blames Black people for white racism and misogynoir.”

Anya added, “This statement is not meant to excuse the Black men who waged a lying, misogynistic, hate-filled campaign against Stacey Abrams. It just recognizes that even if all Black men had voted for her, she still wouldn’t have won. White people rejected her. Focus your postmortem on them.”

One user replied to Anya’s post, “I am an old, white, woman progressive who has been a bit of an outlier my whole life. Said things other white women didn’t want to hear in 1970. Still saying it today. If you are a white woman who voted GOP, you are the reason our democracy is still at risk. Patriarchy is a lie.”

Another commenter added, “There was no one MORE deserving on Gov tickets across the country to win than Stacey Abrams. She is a Truth telling powerhouse. Racism & misogyny are holding strong it seems in the small “s” south. To see also the Sen candidate propped by white $$ get so many votes was painful.”

Anya also noted, “Not numerically. If every Black man who voted for Kemp voted for her, she would’ve still lost. White voters—including white women—rejected her. Go tell them what can be true.”

Do you think Black men failed Stacey Abrams? Sound off in the comments.

