The Niles Foundation Brings ‘Fall for All’ Cashless Community Trading Post, Free Food and Clothing Donation Station to South Central – November 21

*The Niles Foundation (“TNF”) thenilesfoundation.org a 501(c)3 based in South Central Los Angeles is hosting a free “Fall For All” a first-ever cashless community Trading Post offering residents the opportunity to give, take, and trade items, clothing and boxed or canned food items.

Fall For All takes place on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Niles Foundation Community Park located at 434 W. 28 th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007 . TNF will also provide fresh herbs like basil-Thai basil, rosemary, and other organic vegetation grown at their rooftop gardens to donate to those wanting to take home.

A popup TNF Trading Station will be available for people to freely swap/trade anything in good condition or clean gently used clothing. There is no limit unless it’s cash. TNF chose the cashless option as a way of creating a Zero waste environment to promote reuse/recycling instead of throwing away.

Residents are encouraged to donate food and/or clothing and TNF also encourages residents who are in need to attend and take what they need. Residents can browse items up for trade, for example, someone who brought a sweater would be able to find someone who is interested in their sweater and trade (even multiple items) with the person interested until they are satisfied with their transaction.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

The Niles Foundation, founded by Shante Walker, is a 501c3 dedicated to the development, and growth of our local communities through free educational programs, sustainable projects, and hands-on community actions. TNF mobilizes access to land, food, clean energy, education, training, leadership & environmental change to meet the everyday basic needs of our communities. They create long-term solutions empowering results for BIPOC, low-income, historically disadvantaged, and underserved communities.

“We want our community members to receive, give, or increase environmental zero-waste fashionably through re-use or recycling while increasing their self-advocacy” states founder Shante Walker.

TNF has been the recipient of several outstanding grants and awards and has partnerships with the USDA, The Department of Transportation (Caltrans), LAUSD, LATTC, CSUDH, CSUN, California Volunteers, SOMAH, Sony Music, and many others. They grow a multitude of organic vegetables and herbs at the Exposition-Vermont roof-top garden near USC in Los Angeles as well as other TNF food access sites donating it regularly to homeless shelters like Midnight Mission and Union Rescue, as well as families, individuals, and students in the community.

Coming Soon!

In partnership with the USDA, in 2023 The Niles Foundation will roll out the first full retail mobile grocery store the “Halo Food Project” (HFP) to specifically serve South Los Angeles communities (thenilesfoundation.org/environment-and-food). The Halo Food Project will benefit low-income, disadvantaged, and BIPOC communities by retailing fresh, healthy staple, and perishable foods with SNAP/EBT access to over a dozen high-need areas, especially near public transportation.

For additional information about The Niles Foundation, visit thenilesfoundation.org/.

#Thenilesfoundation #Thehalofoodproject #Thegreenfoodlandproject

source: Allison Queen