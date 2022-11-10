Thursday, November 10, 2022
‘The Good Fight’ Writer Takes Us Behind the Emmy-Winning Series | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*The sixth and final season of the Emmy-award-winning series “The Good Fight” premiered Thursday, Sept. 8, with 10 all-new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Per the network’s press release, this season, Diane (Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

“The Good Fight” is a spin-off from the original series “The Good Wife,” and has masterfully explored everything from racism and hate crimes, to extremist violence and national threats, pushing creative boundaries, and taking Hollywood by storm with its bold, signature and innovative content, per press release.

READ MORE: Andre Braugher Talks Playing an ‘Unapologetically Black’ New Lawyer on ‘The Good Fight’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

series logo

Over the course of the series, “The Good Fight” has boasted an incredible array of special guest performances from powerhouses such as Wanda Sykes, Michael J. Fox, Tituss Burgess, Jane Lynch, CCH Pounder, Mike Colter, Ron Canada, Frankie Faison, Obba Babatundé, Lorraine Toussaint, Cheryl Hines, Dylan Baker, Wayne Brady and more, per press release.

So what does it take to put together an episode of this beloved series? We caught up with series writer Aurin Squire to dish on just that.

Squire is a playwright, journalist, and supervising producer for “Evil” and “The Good Fight.” His journalism pieces for THE NEW REPUBLIC, TALKING POINTS MEMO, TAKE PART have highlighted #BlackLivesMatter, police brutality, and white fragility. Squire’s plays OBAMA-OLOGY, DEFACING MICHAEL JACKSON, and ZOOHOUSE represents a dramatic trilogy on black life in America.

In our exclusive video interview, Squire unpacks the finale season of “The Good Fight.” Peep what he had to say in the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

