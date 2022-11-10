TDE Develops Film/TV Division – New Project (‘Blue Laces’) Set w/Producers Christina Cooper & Britt Banks

*Since 2004, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) has stood as a pillar in the American and International entertainment markets leading to nineteen Grammy Awards, eleven BET Awards, an oscar nomination, a Pulitzer Prize, and more notable honors. TDE has made some of the biggest stars, such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA, & more.

As a mover-and-shaker in Hip-Hop and R&B music, CEO Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith of TDE plans to extend its reach further to invade and steer the film industry’s future.

From hair-raising horror to tear-jerking comedies, TDE will guide media intake for new generations- influencing the core culture of American society. TDE believes that Music plays a massive role in Film and TV and TDE is ready to merge both worlds.

David “HWOOD” Harrell, a managing member of TDE, and co-Writers Britt Banks and Mark A. McLemore have been instrumental in developing projects for the TDE Film and Television division. They have also added Christina Cooper as a producer for upcoming projects & series. It’s refreshing to see TDE giving open arms to female producers in film and curating new content for the next generation of viewers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Letitia Wright and Tenoch Hurtea Unpack ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | EUR Exclusive

Since teasing the development of TDE’s Film and TV division, McLemore and Hwood have received an outpouring of support from Hollywood’s top talent agencies and Film/TV executives to ensure the success of their new endeavor. TDE is in talks to develop their first TV series titled “Blue Laces,” created by Director Britt Banks and TDE CEO Anthony “TOP DAWG” Tiffith.

“Blue Laces” is a crime coming of age drama about four teenage girl gang members from the Northside of Long Beach. “Laces” garnered the attention of major production companies and Top Dawg Entertainment.

“Blue Laces” has also garnered the attention and support of Long Beach native Vince Staples, & a few other undisclosed celebrity names. Growing up in Long Beach, CA, gang and West Coast culture heavily influenced Britt’s passion for exploring gang narratives through the lens of women and girls, which is ignored mainly in film. Women and girls aren’t included or given fleshed-out storylines in Hollywood, and Britt plans to change that through the West Coast female-led series.

“This story would be nothing without the influence of West Coast music, and I’m beyond honored to create what could potentially be the next BIG west coast favorite with a huge music label like TDE.”