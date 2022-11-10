Rising Star Bronny James in a New Commercial with Dad LeBron | WATCH

*LeBron James Jr., a/k/a “Bronny,” the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is rising too fast. He has not even finished high school (he is a senior guard at Sierra Canyon in a Los Angeles suburb), but he is already going places and making his money.

Young Bronny recently signed an endorsement deal with Nike, and the ink has hardly dried on the papers. But there is already more coming.

Fortunately, California rules allow him to profit off his name, image, and likeness.

He has already made a name for himself here and abroad. He also was on the cover of Sports Illustrated with his father.

His dad has said he hopes to play with his son someday in the NBA. But as they await that, they are already playing in a commercial.

Indeed, having a legend for a father is no mean feat, and companies know how to make good use of it as a commercial commodity. It also helps that he is a college prospect.

Anyway, an advert shared on Monday has the father and the son playing one-on-one to their own music. Titled “The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son,” the ad is for Beats by Dre headphones. In the ad, the dad plays classical, and the junior opts for hip-hop. They can be seen trading moves and makes. His Mom then phones to ask what they want for dinner. Watch it below.