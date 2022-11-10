Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeSports
Basketball

Rising Star Bronny James in a New Commercial with Dad LeBron | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

Bronny & LeBron James - GettyImages
Bronny & LeBron James – GettyImages

*LeBron James Jr., a/k/a “Bronny,” the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is rising too fast. He has not even finished high school (he is a senior guard at Sierra Canyon in a Los Angeles suburb), but he is already going places and making his money.

Young Bronny recently signed an endorsement deal with Nike, and the ink has hardly dried on the papers. But there is already more coming.

Fortunately, California rules allow him to profit off his name, image, and likeness.

He has already made a name for himself here and abroad. He also was on the cover of Sports Illustrated with his father.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Theater Director Sheldon Epps Unpacks His New ‘A Black Man’s Journey’ Memoir | EUR Exclusive

His dad has said he hopes to play with his son someday in the NBA. But as they await that, they are already playing in a commercial.

Indeed, having a legend for a father is no mean feat, and companies know how to make good use of it as a commercial commodity. It also helps that he is a college prospect.

Anyway, an advert shared on Monday has the father and the son playing one-on-one to their own music. Titled “The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son,” the ad is for Beats by Dre headphones. In the ad, the dad plays classical, and the junior opts for hip-hop. They can be seen trading moves and makes. His Mom then phones to ask what they want for dinner. Watch it below.

Previous articleRoad Trip! ‘Tamron Hall’ Heads to ‘Vegas for In-Depth Sit Down with Usher | WATCH Them Rollerskate!
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO