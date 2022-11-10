Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Meta Fires More Than 11,000 Employees to Reduce Costs

By Ny MaGee
0

Mark Zukerberg
Mark Zukerberg / Facebook

*Facebook’s parent company Meta announced Wednesday that more than 11,000 employees will be laid off. 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that 13% of Meta’s staff will be booted to reduce costs “following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue,” NDTV writes

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Zuckerberg said in a blog post. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.” Zuckerberg said.

READ MORE:  Mark Zuckerberg Announces Staff Layoffs at Meta

META
Smartphone display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor background: Tallinn, Estonia – October 29, 2021

“This is a sad moment, and there’s no way around that. To those who are leaving, I want to thank you again for everything you’ve put into this place,” Zuckerberg added.

Those impacted will receive 16 weeks of pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service. Meta will cover health insurance for six months, according to reports. 

Meta Platforms (META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its market capitalization for this year fall by nearly $545 billion. In the third quarter, shares fell 15%, a loss of $57.5 billion in market value, reported by MSN.

Zuckerberg warned at the end of June that the popular social media platforms were headed for “one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history.” He reportedly told employees that the workforce will be cut for the first time since the company was founded in 2004.

“I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilized by now,” Zuckerberg said at the time, according to Bloomberg. “But from what we’re seeing, it doesn’t yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively.”

Meta reportedly intends to freeze hiring, restructure some teams and reduce budgets for other teams.  

“Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas, and I wanted to give our leaders the ability to decide within their teams where to double down, where to backfill attrition, and where to restructure teams while minimizing thrash to the long term initiatives,” Zuckerberg told analysts during the second-quarter-earnings call in July.

Previous articleCiara & Russell Wilson, Latto, Tabitha Brown and Muni Long Among Honorees for Inaugural Give Her Flowers Awards Gala
Next articleAnita Baker Announces Dates for First Full Tour Since 1995
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO