Letitia Wright and Tenoch Hurtea Unpack ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | EUR Exclusive

*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee. The film will show the grief T’Challa’s family is dealing with and their determination to protect Wakanda from world powers looking to take advantage of the superhero’s absence.

Letitia Wright (“Silent Twins,” “Black Mirror) as “Shuri” struggles with the vision some have for Wakanda’s future. EUR spoke with the actor about how wanted to see growth in her character.

“I think it’s beautiful to see a character pushed into spaces that are a bit uncomfortable. We’re used to one really quirky version of Shuri in her lab,” she said.

Wright noted that this is her fourth Marvel film, and this version of Shuri is one we haven’t seen before.

“We meet her and Black Panther Wakanda Forever with a broken heart. It was interesting for me as an artist to explore that because I was also dealing with my broken heart after losing my brother (Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa),” she said. “So it’s like, how do I apply myself to this? And show the growth and the maturity and the pathway to womanhood?”

The film also features several new characters to the Wakandans and the onscreen Marvel universe. Tenoch Huerta Mejía (“Narcos: Mexico,” “The Forever Purge”) stars as Namor, ruler of Talokan, a hidden nation under the sea. The battle we see onscreen between the Wakandans and the Talokan is reminiscent of real-life struggles between Black and Brown communities across the country. Huerta discussed seeing that dynamic played out on screen.

“In the end, we shared the same wound and almost the same history. We suffer in our history, the trauma of the conquerors of slavery, and all those terrible things. And now it’s time to heal. But first, we have to look at each other. Recognize that we are the same. BNB power, black and brown power,” Huerta said. “It’s such a strong movement, and it’s time to embrace each other, respect our differences and build something different. Because we have all the potential, and now we have this representation. And it’s fantastic. You know, to influence the kids to feel proud of who they are, to be proud of their ancestors.”

Marvel Studios “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” also features Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Basset as Ramonda, and Michaela Coel.

The film opens nationwide in theatres on November 11.

Check out my full conversation with Leticia and Tenoch via the clip below.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com