White Univ of Kentucky Student to Withdraw After Viral Video Shows Her Racist Attack | WATCH

*(CNN) — Less than 48 hours after video of a Black University of Kentucky student enduring racial slurs from a White student went viral, she addressed a crowd of supporters. “My name is Kylah Spring.”

With tears in her eyes, the college freshman had a message during a rally Monday night: “This is a recurring issue across American school systems no matter what age.”

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come. And to Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit.”

Sophia Rosing, a 22-year-old student, is facing assault charges after she repeatedly hurled a racial slur at a Black student on campus early Sunday morning, a university police report says.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Drake and 21 Savage Sued by Vogue – They Faked Magazine’s Cover for ‘Her Loss’ Promotion

“I was physically, verbally and racially assaulted,” Spring told the crowd Monday night.

CNN has made attempts to reach Spring.

Early Sunday, an officer with the University of Kentucky police responded to a dorm after reports that an unknown woman was “assaulting staff members,” a campus police report shows.

When the officer arrived, they detained a “very intoxicated” woman who was repeating a racist expletive to a group of Black women, the report says.

The woman told police she “has lots of money and get[s] special treatment,” the police report said. When told to sit back in a chair, the woman kicked the arresting officer and bit their hand, the police report said.

The report identifies the woman as “unknown” because she had no identification and continuously refused to identify herself.

Rosing has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, according to Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Sally Woodson, the executive communications specialist for the University of Kentucky confirmed to CNN the police report pertains to Rosing.

Rosing was initially booked as a Jane Doe in the Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Baird said.

Rosing Plans to Withdraw

On Tuesday, Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, told CNN that she plans to withdraw from the University of Kentucky in the next couple of days and that she is “very embarrassed, very remorseful, very humiliated.”

He also said he is working to get her into a treatment program but would not confirm what type of treatment.

Rosing’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 15, he said.

Rosing appeared in court Monday and entered a not-guilty plea, according to CNN affiliate WLEX. She is currently out on bond.

In a message to the campus community on Sunday, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the incident took place at one of the dorms and one of the victims was a student employee working an overnight shift at the front desk. The university staff is conducting a review and reaching out the victims, Capilouto said.

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capilouto said.

Capilouto said he had reviewed video that appears to show the assault, which was posted online Sunday, and condemned the student’s behavior toward the student worker.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” the university’s president said.

He also praised Spring for how she handled the violent incident on her overnight shift, saying she “acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.”

CNN has independently obtained the video. Woodson, the spokesperson with the university, confirmed the woman in the video is Rosing and shows Sunday’s incident.

The video shows an intoxicated Rosing repeatedly saying racial slurs and continuously attempting to punch a Black woman, who attempts to restrain her.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.