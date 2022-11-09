Walker and Warnock Locked in Too-early-to-call Georgia Senate Race – Headed to Runoff? | VIDEO

*(CNN) — The hotly contested Senate contest in Georgia is too early to call, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker locked in a tight race that could decide control of the US Senate.

If neither candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, Warnock and Walker will proceed to a December 6 run-off. Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then — for the second consecutive election cycle — have the Senate majority in their hands.

That the race is so close underscores the prevalence of ticket-splitters in Georgia this year. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp comfortably defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams, CNN projected, but Walker has lagged Kemp’s margin all night, while Warnock has outpaced Abrams.

In brief remarks on Tuesday night, Walker asked supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom to “hang in there a little bit longer. I’m telling you right now — I didn’t come to lose,” Walker said.

Warnock has not yet addressed the crowd at his election night headquarters. But on Monday night, he joked to CNN about a potential run-off campaign.

“I think that there is bipartisan agreement that we (would) rather not have politics and Thanksgiving mixed together,” Warnock said.

Both candidates are expected to speak later Wednesday, aides said, with specific plans still in flux.

Top officials from the Democratic and Republican parties also told CNN they intend to double down on their significant investments in Georgia, with an increasing assumption that control of the Senate could hinge on the outcome of a likely runoff in December.

