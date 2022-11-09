Sheryl Lee Ralph Slams Delta Airlines After Lousy Customer Service Experience | Video

*Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media recently to call out a Delta employee who was allegedly rude to the “Abbott Elementary” actress.

In a clip shared on her Twitter account, Ralph explained that a crew member gave her a hard time because she was 4 minutes late to arrive at her departure gate.

“I went to the airline — you know, the one I’m a 3 million-miler on — to check my bags, and I was four minutes late because they need 45 minutes to check you in,” she said in the video. “And the woman said there is absolutely nothing we can do for you.”

Watch Ralph unpack what went down via the clip below.

Remember Divas, be as kind as you can for as long as you can! ⁦@Delta⁩ ⁦@AmericanAir⁩ pic.twitter.com/DXRv6RKxnR — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 30, 2022

“I was just saying that in these days and times, be kinder, just be nicer because you just never ever know,” she added.

“Anyway, I just bought my ticket on American Airlines and we’ll be flying now,” Ralph concluded. “Thank you, God bless you and be well.”

American Airlines responded to her tweet, “It’s always a joy to have you on board with us!”

Meanwhile, some commenters slammed the actress for taking such a petty grievance to social media.

“You want an employee to jeopardize their job because you were 4 minutes late? I have far fewer than 3 million miles and even I know to arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight time….at least. People are out here struggling. This ain’t the flex you think it is,” one Twitter user wrote.

Comedian Wanda Sykes came to Ralph’s defense, commenting under Sheryl’s post, “I’ve said it before…Delta’s motto should be, “We will leave your ass,” she wrote.

Sykes added, “And it’s not about “who you are…” Madam is a 3M miles customer… Years ago, got to the gate, the door was closed, way too early, and there were children with instruments, trying to get to a recital. Nope. I told the kids to cry, and I did too. Nothing.”