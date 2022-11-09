Nurse at Scene of Takeoff Shooting Speaks Out | Video

*A nurse who allegedly tried to help save TakeOff after he was shot last week in Houston is speaking out about the tragic evening.

The Migos rapper was shot during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died at the scene. He was 28.

A nurse, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she lives nearby the 810 Billiards & Bowling. When she heard the gunshots around 2:30 a.m, she hurried to the scene to investigate, KHOU 11 News reports.

“I live close by and I heard, ‘Pow pow pow pow pow,’ and it stopped and I went, ‘That’s so weird so I got up in my pajamas, go over to the balcony, my neighbors were underneath me,” the woman said. “I said ‘Did yall hear that?’ And they said ‘Yeah.’ And I said ‘I don’t think that was a car or firecrackers. That sounded like gunshots.’”

As we reported previously, Houston police are still piecing together the heated argument that took place before Takeoff was fatally shot. According to TMZ, law enforcement claims Quavo and others exchanged “angry words after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley.” Police claim that once the group was outside, they started going back and forth over who would beat who in a basketball game.

In video footage circulating of the shooting, you can hear Quavo talking about basketball before getting frustrated and walking away. That’s when a punch is thrown before multiple weapons are fired. The infusion nurse said she witnessed Quavo screaming for help as Takeoff lay bleeding out on the ground.

“I’m thinking that’s the victim. That’s the person who’s shot,” she said of Quavo. “It sounded like a cry of agony. It was a cry of agony but emotional not physical… You can hear my voice in a video yelling ‘I’m a nurse. No, no, no. I’m a nurse,’ because I wanted to let them know. I was scared, but I had to go.”

The nurse said by the time she reached Takeoff, he had no pulse, his eyes were “fixed and dilated” and he was bleeding from his head. According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso.

The homegoing service for Takeoff will be held Friday at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, WSBTV reports. Pastor Jesse Curney III of the New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn will give eulogize the funeral service.

According to TMZ, no arrests have been made at this time but the Houston Police Department has a person of interest connected to the shooting.