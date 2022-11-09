Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

National Black Justice Coalition on Russia Moving Brittney Griner to an Undisclosed Penal Colony 

By Fisher Jack
0

Brittney Griner (Evgenia Novozhenina-Pool-Getty Images)
Brittney Griner (Evgenia Novozhenina-Pool-Getty Images)

*The following statement is from Dr. David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, a leading Black LGBTQ+/SGL civil rights organization, on Russia moving Brittney Griner to an undisclosed penal colony: “We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of Brittney Griner and urge the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the U.S., the U.S. State Department, and the White House to do what’s required to bring Griner home to her family safely as soon as possible. 

“From the beginning, Russia targeted Brittney Griner intending to use her as a political weapon – leveraging the safety, well-being, and life of a Black same-gender loving woman against the United States and its allies.

“The Russian legal system turned a simple accidental possession of less than a gram of hashish oil into a nearly ten-year sentence suitable for significant drug smuggling. Russia has now chosen to send Griner to a penal colony without her family and lawyers’ knowledge, which is an escalation that no American should tolerate. Russia is the largest country in the world, bordering two continents, with 11 time zones spanning its width. Not knowing where Brittney Griner is or her safety and well-being conditions will prevent her attorneys and U.S. State Department staff from supporting her. 

“Anti-American sentiment is high across Russia – a nation at war – and we are concerned for her physical and mental safety. We urge Dr. Anatoly I. Antonov, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America, to appeal to his leadership to pardon Brittney Griner or make a deal with the White House and the State Department.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Leaders Slam MSNBC for Firing Tiffany Cross

Brittney Griner - court (Alexander Zemlianichenko-AP)
Brittney Griner – court (Alexander Zemlianichenko-AP)

The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) is America’s leading civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+, and same-gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including people living with HIV.

Previous article‘Husband’ of Robyn Dixon (‘RHOP’) Accused of Sexual Assault COVER-UP of Student/Athlete
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO