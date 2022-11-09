*On the recent episode of “Love and Hip Hop ATL,” Lil Scrappy opened up about his childhood trauma and how it’s affecting his marriage with Bambi.

In the episode, the cast hit up Las Vegas to support Spice’s grammy nomination. Scrappy made time to express his outrage over his mother, Momma Dee, falsely claiming that he filed for divorce.

“I just wanna say this. You my momma. This is my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody. All that talking sh*t cuz. I need y’all to show me cuz, for real,” the father of four told his mother, as reported by The Jasmine Brand.

“You got to stop ‘cause you don’t have nobody, that should make you support this even more because you know I want somebody. You know what I’m saying? Like I’m in love with this. All of this. You know what I’m saying?” the rapper continued.

READ MORE: Lil Scrappy Says ‘God is Great’ After Suffering Serious Injuries in Car Accident

Scrappy brings everyone to tears as he opens up about being raised by Momma Dee. 😢 How’d you feel about this emotional moment? 👇🏾 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ik7bdqwqEC — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 8, 2022

During the emotional conversation, Scrappy implied that his mother’s previous profession as a pimp has impacted how he treats his wife. In the episode, he asks Momma Dee “You know why I’m like how I am with her?”

Momma Dee replies: “Because of what you saw me go through. I already know.”

“No. I saw your lifestyle. I grew up in a wh*r* house,” Scrappy responds. “I grew up in a trap house. So all I knew was that, you know what I’m saying? And I love you ‘cause you held it down and like you did what you had to do. But imagine, you never had to sleep with your momma 24/7 ‘cause you couldn’t go in your room. You never had to walk in on m*th*rf*ck*rs on dope.”

Scrappy continues: “The way I was raised, I had to deal with that sh*t cuz. Everything that happened I had to deal with that and I’m still dealing with it cause ain’t nobody come and take me to get me no help, ain’t nobody got me no help. I learned about that when I got older.”

He adds, “No this sh*t real cuz! This in my head! In my head my whole life. In my head! This sh*t I go through, I can’t even go to her [BAMBI] she hard. I can’t go to you, you hard. So I’m on the concrete my n*gg*.”

Scrappy went on to give his mother credit for being constant support in his life, saying: “I ain’t taking nothing from you ‘cause you put me there. You put money in my sh*t. You gave me sh*t to help my rap career and all that sh*t. Ain’t nobody do that but you. So I love my momma and I love my wife.”

In a confessional, Momma Dee acknowledged her faults.

“I was the best mother I could be. I’m not a perfect person nor am I a perfect mother. No one is. But I want to turn a new cheek myself and get this family back to where it needs to be. I’m willing and ready to forgive him and his wife because we’re supposed to be family, and we should act like family and we should pray together and stay together.”

Scroll up to watch the moment via the Twitter video above.