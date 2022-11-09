Wednesday, November 9, 2022
‘Nigerian Scammer’ Hushpuppi Receives 11 Year Prison Sentence for Money Laundering

By Ny MaGee
Ramon Abbas
Instagram

*Social media influencer Ramon Abbas (known online as Hushpuppi) has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for laundering millions of dollars.

Abbas, labeled a “Nigerian Scammer,” had his Palazzo Versace penthouse raided by Dubai police in June 2020. He reportedly spent almost two years in detention in Dubai before being extradited to Chicago and later transferred to a federal detention center in Los Angeles to await trial.

Abbas, 40, was accused of conspiring with other Africans to steal $124 million. We reported previously that his victims include a U.S. law firm that was taken for $40 million by Hushpuppi and his associates, according to reports. 

In addition to the 11-year sentence, Abbas was also ordered to pay $1.7 million to two of his victims, the Department of Justice said Monday, according to reports.

READ MORE: Influencer Hushpuppi Has Sentencing Hearing Postponed Until July

Here’s more from the BBC:

In one scheme, Hushpuppi attempted to steal more than $1.1m from someone who wanted to fund a new children’s school in Qatar, the documents said. Court records unsealed this week show he pleaded guilty to this charge on 20 April.

The documents state that between 18 January 2019 and 9 June 2020, Hushpuppi and others targeted multiple victims and laundered the illicit funds in banks all over the world.  In a statement, acting United States Attorney Tracy Wilkinson said Hushpuppi and others faked the financing of the school “by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website”.

“By his own admission, during just an 18-month period defendant conspired to launder over $300 million,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, via MSN. “While much of this intended loss did not ultimately materialize, [Abbas’] willingness and ability to participate in large-scale money laundering highlights the seriousness of his criminal conduct.”

Abbas, 40, often shared photos of his lavish lifestyle on his Instagram page. His account was deleted ahead of his sentencing hearing.

“Abbas bragged on social media about his lavish lifestyle — a lifestyle funded by his involvement in transnational fraud and money laundering conspiracies targeting victims around the world,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Money laundering and business email compromise scams are a massive international crime problem, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement and international partners to identify and prosecute those involved, wherever they may be.”

Abbas pleaded guilty to money laundering in July 2021. His sentencing hearing was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. Upon his release, he will be deported back to his home country Nigeria.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

