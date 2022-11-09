‘Husband’ of Robyn Dixon (‘RHOP’) Accused of Sexual Assault COVER-UP of Student/Athlete

*If you’re a fan of Real Housewives, you know that cast members facing lawsuits isn’t something new. But Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon’s (ex-husband and current) fiancé, Juan Dixon, is being accused of allegedly covering up a sexual assault and blackmailing on his basketball team.

According to the Baltimore Brew, a Coppin University assistant basketball coach, allegedly catfished a player online into providing intimate photos and texts, then blackmailed him into videotaping a sexual encounter before releasing the videotapes and photos when the player resisted further demands for sex the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges “by information and belief” Lucian Brownlee, a former guard who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations, harassed, tormented and sexually assaulted the player, Ibn Williams, before publishing the sexual photos and videos he had obtained from the student.

After sexual photos were shared of the victim with the basketball team (allegedly by coach Brownlee) Juan Dixon, who is also a coach there, allegedly informed the victim that Brownlee had a mental illness and that his misconduct was no secret to him. Dixon allegedly admitted this via a phone conversation with the victim and a member of the victim’s family. If this is true, it would mean that Dixon failed to protect and report a student from sexual assault and blackmail.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bad, Bad News: Brittney Griner Begins Transfer to Russian Penal Colony | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Wait! There’s more Check out these reactions …

__jamia_

As a university employee he is bound by title 9 to report any sexual misconduct he has been privy to . His institution receives federal funding , which can be in jeopardy for this program because of him not reporting …..

_hologlitter_

Will they drag Juan next season, as they have damn near every other spouse on the show (whether warranted or not)?

ewattsworld

I hope y’all understand his part in the case. Juan is held liable because he didn’t do anything to protect the victim. He was aware of what was going on but took no action.

Scroll down to leave a comment and speak your mind!