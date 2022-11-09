Amazon Pressured to Remove Antisemitic Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving

*Amazon is reportedly under pressure to either remove or add a disclaimer to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which NBA star Kyrie Irving had seemingly thrown his support behind after sharing a tweet about the movie on social media.

The film has since become a bestseller, dethroning all other documentaries on Amazon Video, while skyrocketing in popularity. As previously revealed, Kyrie was suspended for a minimum of five games earlier this month over claims he was spewing hatred onto the Jewish community by endorsing the flick.

Furthermore, Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie and said they were canceling its plans to release his next signature shoe because of the controversy. And now, it appears as if the attention is diverting back to Amazon, who, according to The New York Times, is being called out for allowing the film to still be on its platform, which the Anti-Defamation League say is incredibly offensive to Jews.

In a letter sent to Amazon, they wrote, “The book and the film are designed to inflame hatred and, now that it was popularized by Mr. Irving, will lead directly to the harm of Jews.” The viewpoints in the film are not said to be focused on true historic events; instead, “they are outright antisemitic hate. They amplify longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power, greed, and claims that Jews control the media.”

Wait. There’s more. We’re talking reactions:

deeperthanreal

No the fact that they have made thousands of slave movies and movies about black people being beat and killed haven’t went anywhere but you wanna get rid of one that uplifts and empower us. 😂 this world is a joke.

msclassie

And his sharing of the post wasn’t that popular until the NBA started all of this “PROMOTION” 😕

willy_da_kidd718

The documentary is only controversial because it’s the TRUTH!!! Nobody gets riled up over a documentary about hogwash so if it is offensive to them then know their lies are being exposed. Kyrie Irving should not be penalized for demonstrating himself to be a free thinker by presenting a perspective to all who are interested. I stand with Kyrie!!! The Aries spirit is always one of leadership and never one back peddling. The real Hebrews are black and you can still find the ones who weren’t caught and sold into slavery still practicing their faith in western countries in Africa.

rello_may

Lmfaoo the sales went up Black ppl started watchin it fear of enlightenment has set in now its take it down 😂😂😂😂 this SH*T BE CRAZYYYYY

