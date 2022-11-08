Tuesday, November 8, 2022
OUR ROOTS – Today the State of Georgia Decides: Warnock or Walker

By Fisher Jack
Our Roots - Raphael Warnock
*Senator Raphael Warnock was elected in a January 2021 special election held to fill the state of Georgia’s vacant Senate seat in which history was made. He goes head-to-head against Former football star and Republican, Herschel Walker today. A lot at stake for Georgians.

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His Fela Kuti outline image is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. tfatunla@hotmail.com

Fisher Jack

