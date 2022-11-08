Halle Berry’s $16K Monthly Child Support Payments to Ex Slashed in Half

*Back in 2014, a court ordered Halle Berry to pay her ex, Gabriel Aubry, $16,000 in child support for their daughter Nahla, 13. Now comes word that her monthly payment has been reduced to $8,000.

Berry and Aubry currently have 50-50 joint custody of Nahla, according to E! News. Halle also shares son Maceo, 7 with actor Oliver Martinez. She is reportedly court-ordered to pay monthly support to the fathers of both of her children. Halle made payments to Aubry until 2021 when she returned to court seeking to lower the payments.

During the first nine months of 2012, the Oscar-winning actress reportedly earned $4.7 million in income while Aubry brought in $192,921 in a nine-month span that same year, according to court documents. Last year, Berry called her child support payments “extortion.”

In a post on Instagram at the time, Berry wrote, “Women don’t owe you sh*t.”

The message sparked a debate in the comment section about traditional gender roles. Berry reportedly replied to her followers, “I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

She continued: “I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse,” she said.