Erica Mena’s Joy Dissapates After Learning Ex (Safaree) will Only Pay $4K Monthly Support | WATCH

*Erica Mena doesn’t seem too pleased with the entire outcome of her divorce settlement from her now ex-husband, Safaree.

During a recent episode of LHHATL Erica was vocal regarding her divorce proceedings from her ex and the father of her children, rapper Safaree, 40.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was elated with joy after finding out she was officially a single woman again and had primary custody of their two children.

However, emotions took a quick turn after finding out how much Safaree has to pay up a month in child support.

In a snippet from the episode, Erica Mena can be heard asking about the arrangements for child support, to which she responds, “That’s it?”

She continued, “Are you f*cking kidding me? Now all of this financial burden with my children is on me? That’s not fair…”

Scroll down below the IG embed for reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Here’s reaction to the story:

msfunkydineva:

Safaris ain’t got NBA money. Most of y’all boyfriend be husbands , o this thread, couldn’t squeeze an extra 4K out their budget for child support. In normal people terms, 4K is a lot of money. The court looked at their incomes and determined that the 4K was proper. Goes to show u, the negro ain’t rich as tv portrays him to be. Ericka better go her a 2 bedroom podment and sat down somewhere. Give me them kids. I’ll show her how to make 4K per month work

therealneffeteria:

@iamerica_mena is strong she is blessed she is WOMAN and most of all she is love by the most important God and her children… she will surpass this and the out come will be AMAZING!!! In Jesus name amen💜 Erica has already won this battle because the War been over!!!!!

kiradeayna:

I feel like that last part about the financial burden was so fake, like nobody was even on that phone 😖 idk

thecooloutcornerpod:

“All that financial burden is on me” who tf you thought you married Jay-Z this Ni**a was break dancing in the background for Nicki lol wtf going on

mizzshar0nz:

When you file for sole custody you are then expected to provide for them entirely as far as housing, utilities, food, school etc. Child support is an assistance. Its not suppose to Pay for everything.