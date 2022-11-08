Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro Spar Over Anti-Semitism

By Ny MaGee
0

Ben Shapiro
Author Candace Owens and American commentator Ben Shapiro are seen on set during a taping of “Candace” on March 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

*Candace Owens and her Daily Wire boss Ben Shapiro had a little spat on Twitter recently after he became triggered by a seemingly anti-Jewish post that she retweeted. 

It all started when Shapiro called out Owens for sharing a post from Max Blumenthal on Sunday. As reported by MEAWW, Owens appeared to agree with Blumenthal’s comments that “White American Jews are living through a golden age of power, affluence, and safety.” Blumenthal said this is a “welcome reality” that “threatens the entire Zionist enterprise, from lobby fronts like the ADL to the State of Israel, because Zionism relies on Jewish insecurity to justify itself.” 

Owens responded, “You are about to get into a lot of trouble for stating this. Reminds me of when I said something similar about the NAACP and BLM way back when. When you disrupt the trauma economy and call out the not-for-profits that benefit from it, you become their next target.”

Shapiro was quick to clap back at Owens for sharing Blumenthal’s message with her 3 million+ followers.

READ MORE: Candace Owens’ Fellow Conservative Ben Shapiro Says Her Defense of Ye Was Morally ‘Wrong’

“I think the ADL is a partisan hack organization, too,” he wrote. “But RTing Max Blumenthal, who spends his life covering for Jew-haters and stumping for Israel’s destruction, makes the conversation significantly worse. It’s garbage.”

Owens responded, “I don’t know who Max Blumenthal is, but I do know that you have my number and could have informed me in earnest,” she tweeted. “Real relationships should trump Twitter theatre. Let’s set a better example going forward.”

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Shapiro criticized Owens’ friendship with Kanye West (now known as Ye) during a speech recently at Texas A&M University for the “Young America’s Foundation.” 

“He is an anti-Semite. He’s saying lots and lots of anti-Semitic things,” Shapiro stated, as shown in a clip from the event circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell. “I’m not sure what more there is to say about that. The only thing I might add is that he’s pretty obviously bipolar, and I would think that right now he looks like he’s in the middle of a manic episode.”

He continued: “I only say that because I have members of my family who have been bipolar and have had manic episodes. And one of the characteristics of a manic episode is that everything that comes out of your mouth, you think is a wonderful idea, even when everyone around you is telling you to stop. Which seems pretty obvious because he continues to destroy his career and his wealth base — based on his own foolishness, malice, and bigotry.”

Shapiro also admitted he is “amused” by some of the rapper’s assertions about Jewish people. 

“That’s all I have to say about Kanye. I will say that I’m amused by some of his theories. I have some questions about some of his theories. I mean, namely his theory that the Jews perverted Kim Kardashian — that’s a weird one,” he said.

“I think his line was that Kim Kardashian was a wonderful Christian mother of four black children, and then the Jews perverted her. And I seem to remember Kim Kardashian before she was a beautiful Christian mother doing — some things,” he added,  referring to Kim’s infamous sex tape with Ray J. 

Candace Owens and Kanye West / White Lives Matter t-shirts
Candace Owens and Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week

“My friend Candace Owens is friends with Kanye. She initially gave a response — Candace is great, but she initially gave a response that I thought was pretty wrong. Both morally and sort of logically, but we allow disagreement at The Daily Wire, even when I think that some of my colleagues are wrong,” Shapiro said.

“Let’s put it this way if she had said what Kanye had said she wouldn’t be working at The Daily Wire. She did not say what Kanye said. Instead, she defended her friend initially in a way that I didn’t like. But that is not a fireable offense. Nor do I even have the power of firing at The Daily Wire, which is why Michael Knowles still works there,” he continued.

Previous articleHalle Berry’s $16K Monthly Child Support Payments to Ex Slashed in Half
Next articleFormer NBA Champ Rick Fox is Changing ‘How the World Builds’ to Fight the Climate Crisis
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO