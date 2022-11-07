Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Entertainment

Stevie Wonder Set to HEADLINE the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

By Fisher Jack
0

Stevie Wonder performing (Getty)
Stevie Wonder performing (Getty)

*DALLAS, Texas – Reach Media Inc. – Tom Joyner’s Ultimate Party with a Purpose® supporting students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, May 20, 2023, through Saturday, May 27, 2023, with stops at the beautiful ports of Cozumel, Cayman Islands and Jamaica, along with some fun-filled days at sea.

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage was created by trailblazing retired radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner as a fundraiser to support students in schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The long-running music and empowerment-themed event generally feature more than 40 LIVE entertainment acts, seminars, daily inspiration, celebrities, and fun theme nights.

The iconic musical artist and producer Stevie Wonder is headlining the May 2023 cruise!

Stevie Wonder is a 25 Grammy Award winner, and Academy Award winner and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Rihanna Drops Teaser That Raises High Expectations | WATCH

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023 (featuring Stevie Wonder) - promo
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023 (featuring Stevie Wonder) – promo

“I am so excited that Stevie Wonder is performing on the Tom Joyner, Fantastic Voyage next year.  It will be a truly once-in-a-lifetime epic event for the cruisers who come on the cruise to Party with a Purpose® to help raise money for HBCU scholarships,” says Tom Joyner.

Additional headliners and over 30 additional performers, seminars, DJs, and hosts still to be announced! Go to www.FantasticVoyage2023.com.

The cruise is almost 80% sold out and the remaining cabins are going fast!

Tom Joyner
Tom Joyner

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2023 is sailing on the Adventure of the Seas

May 20, 2023 – May 27, 2023

Cozumel, Mexico | Georgetown, Grand Cayman | Falmouth, Jamaica

For more information, interested travelers can visit www.FantasticVoyage2023.com or call (214) 495-1963.

Reach Media - Fantastic Voyage 2023About The Tom Joyner Foundation
The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of retired nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments, and capacity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs.

Previous articleJasmine Brand Talks New Entertainment News Show on Fox Soul | EUR Video Exclusive
Next articleStars Hit the Gold Carpet for the Ebony 100 Power Gala | Watch EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO