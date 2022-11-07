Monday, November 7, 2022
It’s Historic! Marvel Holds Premiere in Nigeria for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Talk about going the extra mile to be authentic! That would be Marvel continuing its promotional push for this week’s release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What we’re referring to is Disney/Marvel’s making a historic premiere in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday evening. This was a major event — and the first time a Marvel movie has held a premiere locally — with a large group of talent, filmmakers, and press on hand for the black carpet rollout, according to Deadline.

The sequel to the $1.348B grossing original pic played across multiple screens at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki.

In attendance on Sunday were director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Winston Duke and Michaela Coel. Producer Nate Moore was also on hand along with soundtrack artists and producers.

Wakanda Forever fans at Nigerian premiere - GettyImages
Wakanda Forever fans at Nigerian premiere – GettyImages

Here’s more via Deadline:
Wakanda Forever is distributed in English West African territories by FilmOne Entertainment whose co-founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, said, “Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team, it will be celebrated for a long time.”

Wakanda Forever opens in Nigeria on November 11, in step with the U.S. International release begins November 9 in France among others with global rollout continuing through the weekend.

Here’s an interesting tidbit: The original Black Panther film continues to be the number-one movie in East and West Africa. Its premiere took place in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018.

Fisher Jack

