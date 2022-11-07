Jhone Y. Lucas Talks New Millennial Political Series ‘The Gen Zone’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with actress Jhone Y. Lucas to discuss her new millennial political series “The Gen Zone” on Fox Soul.

Created by producer Damien Douglas and hosted by Lucas (Paradise), “The Gen Zone,” per news release, is an interactive weekly news show that delivers reactionary commentary regarding both national and international politics. The broadcast uses a uniquely humorous approach to relate to younger generation media users. The Gen Zone incorporates popular viral moments and meme culture to create a platform where politics don’t have to be boring, but fun and still informative.

“Politics affects every aspect of our daily lives and sets the stage for ethics and morality in our society,” said Lucas in a statement. “As a generation, we can no longer afford NOT to be informed about political issues in our country. So I’m stepping up to do just that. I am honored to be a voice that not only relates to Gen Z but believe that what we’re doing is serving a bigger purpose. Our future depends on it.”

Throughout the season, Lucas will pull the curtain back on current events including politicians, elections, QAnon conspiracies, and much more. New episodes air weekly, Tuesdays at 6:00PM (PT) / 9:00PM (ET). Check out the trailer below.

“The Gen Zone is a passion project that holds a special place for me because it was born from an idea that I created with my mother, Desiree Gosein. The show will fill a much-needed void in the political and talk show space for Gen Z, to stay awake and aware. We created the show in 2020 and are thrilled to have found a home at FOX Soul, where they are producing invaluable content for our community,” Creator and producer Damien Douglas said via the news release.

James DuBose, General Manager and Head of Programming of FOX SOUL, added: “We are thrilled to add The Gen Zone to our growing lineup of programming at FOX SOUL. Close to our mission, The Gen Zone will provide a necessary voice in political media that speaks to an audience of future leaders.”

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke to Lucas about what she hopes viewers are left talking about tuning in to this timely news series. Check out what she had to say in the clip below.