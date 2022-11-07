Monday, November 7, 2022
Jasmine Brand Talks New Entertainment News Show on Fox Soul | EUR Video Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand

*We caught up with popular media personality Jasmine Brand, co-owner of the entertainment blog theJasmineBRAND, to dish about her new talk show “Brutally Honest” on Fox Soul.

“Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand” features interviews with some of Hollywood’s biggest names and conversations on the latest in entertainment, fashion, and music news, per news release. 

Jasmine Brand is no stranger to celebrity interviews, having previously interviewed household names such as Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Chaka Khan, Spike Lee, Evelyn Lozada, Nia Long, Gabrielle Union, Amber Rose, Martin Lawrence, Rick Ross, Kelly Rowland, and the late, great Joan Rivers.

Her new talk show premiered on October 10th and new episodes air Mondays at 6:00 PM PDT / 9:00 PM ET. Guest so far have included comedian DeRay Davis, journalist Jemele Hill, and activist Tamika Mallory, who recently weighed in on Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt and controversial comments about the Jewish community. 

OTHER NEWS: Gloria Gaynor Talks Feature Film Debut in ‘The Thursday Night Club’ | EUR Exclusive

Tamika Mallory
Tamika Mallory on FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand

Mallory said told Jasmine, “You’re basically weaponizing black people and basically saying, I’ll wear this shirt, which first of all let’s be clear, I believe now people have talked to him and helped him to develop some sort of talking points that resonate more with people, but if you remember when they first asked him about the t-shirt he said ‘I thought it was funny.’ That’s what he said, and then he has developed to the point of if you don’t want me to wear it then the whole culture should get behind me, and that has been his behavior over and over again, when his deals go bad, he wants everybody to fight for him…What he’s doing right now, mixing it with his relationships, with people who support white supremacists is very dangerous, because it’s the same talking points that white supremacists have, he’s using the same talking points.”

She added, “I think that Kanye is upset because he lost his woman. He’s trying to weaponize other communities to help him fight his personal battle. In one of the clips from the recent interview he did on Drink Champs he said ‘If y’all don’t want me to wear white lives matter t-shirt, then the culture should get behind me, when they take my child, the culture should get behind me.’ So now you’re saying that we should be involved in your custody issues, your family business. How many black men has Kanye helped that can’t see their children. What is he involved in?”

So, what makes “Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand” unique compared to other entertainment news shows? Check out what Jasmine had to say in our exclusive conversation with the influencer via the clip below.

You can watch Fox Soul on streaming platforms or watch it live YouTube link.

Previous articleExonerated 5’s Raymond Santana Shows Support for Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

