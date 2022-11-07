Elon Musk Pauses $8 ‘Blue Check’ Twitter Verification Plan

*Twitter is reportedly delaying the rollout of its paid Twitter Blue subscription plan until after the midterm elections.

Last week it was announced that Musk planned to charge Twitter users a $7.99 monthly subscription fee but now, according to an internal Twitter memo, he is putting the policy on hold, TMZ reports.

In the days following Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, he introduced his “Twitter Blue” subscription fee to verified users and it was met with much pushback. Checkmarks are used to verify the authenticity of celebrities, government officials, prominent figures, and journalists who use the app.

Musk said all subscribers would get a blue checkmark “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

READ MORE: Civil Rights Leaders Meet with Elon Musk After He Acquires Twitter

Critics have noted that if everyone gets a blue check then it will be easier for trolls to impersonate public figures. As reported by CNN, to highlight how easy it will be for trolls and hackers to take advantage this, comedian Sarah Silverman copied Musk’s profile picture, cover image, and name and used it on her own verified account.

“I am a freedom of speech absolutist and I eat doody for breakfast every day,” Silverman tweeted Saturday. Her account was then labeled as “temporarily restricted” and visitors received a warning that “there has been some unusual activity from this account.”

Silverman changed her account back to show her own name and image.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli also changed her account name to Musk in response to the new blue check policy. On Friday, she Tweeted that “[t]he blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you. That no longer applies. Good luck out there!” She then answered a follower who asked how the checkmark no longer applies, writing, “[y]ou can buy a blue check mark for $7.99 a month without verifying who you are.”

How do you feel about Twitter’s new blue check paid subscriptions? Sound off in the comments.