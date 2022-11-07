Did TMZ Go Too Far This Time? The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Many people have spent the last week trying to view and or share videos of murdered rapper Takeoff of Migos, the Atlanta rap trio. TMZ had the video posted to its website, where it’s getting millions of views.

TMZ made its name off of posting stories and videos most news organizations won’t. Is TMZ today’s version of the National Enquirer, and if so, how did TMZ get so much credibility? And while I could expect more from TMZ, it’s owned and managed by a White man, Harvey Levin, who admitted that he hid his gay sexuality, because he was afraid of the backlash.

Why isn’t he afraid of the backlash for posting Takeoff’s video? Let’s talk about it.

