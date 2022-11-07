Monday, November 7, 2022
Bill Maher Predicts GOP Takeover of Congress: ‘Everything in America is About to Change’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
*HBO host Bill Maher says the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections looks pretty grim for Democrats as recent polls show the GOP is set to take control of Congress.

“Democracy is on the ballot and unfortunately, it’s going to lose,” Maher said Friday on his “Real Time” show.

“Everything in America is about to change in a fundamental way,” he continued,” The Hill reports. 

He then encouraged viewers to vote for the party that still supports “democracy preservation.” 

READ MORE: A Brutal Bill Maher's Scathing Advice to Jada: 'Put on A f**king Wig' | WATCH

Bill Maher
Bill Maher attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

“It’s also a waste of breath because anyone who believes that is already voting, and anyone who needs to learn that isn’t watching, and no one in America can be persuaded of anything anymore anyway,” he said. 

“Ben Franklin said our country was a ‘republic, if you can keep it.’ Well, we can’t, and unless a miracle happens on Tuesday, we didn’t. Democracy is on the ballot, and unfortunately, it’s going to lose,” Maher stated. “And once it’s gone, it’s gone.” 

Maher went on to claim that Republicans will start impeaching President Biden as soon as they retake control of Congress.

During his recent appearance on comedian Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast,” Maher noted that the left has gone “super crazy” and that most Americans don’t “understand” it.

“You can’t expect people to miss democracy if they were never taught what it was supposed to be in the first place,” Bill stated, as reported by Fox News. “If you say to somebody, you know, we’re losing our sense of checks and balances, their answer is, ‘What’s that?!’”

He said these voters “are not going to miss [democracy] when it goes away. They’re just going to say, Is the ‘Masked Singer’ still on? Cause that’s why I care about.”

Do you agree with Maher’s prediction about the outcome fo the midterm elections? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

