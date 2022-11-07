Conservative Ben Shapiro Says Candace Owens’ Defense of Kanye West Was Morally ‘Wrong’

*Candice Owens would be jobless now if she had made the same antisemitic comments Kanye West recently made, at least according to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro, who works as Daily Wire host alongside Owens, made the comments during a speech recently at Texas A&M University for the “Young America’s Foundation.” He was responding to a question from an audience member about Kanye West’s recent controversial statements or actions.

“He is an anti-Semite. He’s saying lots and lots of anti-Semitic things,” Shapiro began his sharp stance, as shown in a clip from the event circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell. “I’m not sure what more there is to say about that. The only thing I might add is that he’s pretty obviously bipolar, and I would think that right now he looks like he’s in the middle of a manic episode.”

He continued: “I only say that because I have members of my family who have been bipolar and have had manic episodes. And one of the characteristics of a manic episode is that everything that comes out of your mouth, you think is a wonderful idea, even when everyone around you is telling you to stop. Which seems pretty obvious because he continues to destroy his career and his wealth base — based on his own foolishness, malice, and bigotry.”

Although he labeled West an anti-Semite, he also admitted he is “amused” by some of the rapper’s assertions.

“That’s all I have to say about Kanye. I will say that I’m amused by some of his theories. I have some questions about some of his theories. I mean, namely his theory that the Jews perverted Kim Kardashian — that’s a weird one,” he mused.

With Kardashian’s 2007 leaked sex tape saga in mind, he added, “I think his line was that Kim Kardashian was a wonderful Christian mother of four black children, and then the Jews perverted her. And I seem to remember Kim Kardashian before she was a beautiful Christian mother doing — some things.”

Shapiro (pictured above with Owens) then turned the gun toward Candace Owens, a fellow host at The Daily Wire and a friend of West’s. The background story is that when West spoke against the Jews last month, Owens refused to label the remarks as anti-Semitic.

“My friend Candace Owens is friends with Kanye. She initially gave a response — Candace is great, but she initially gave a response that I thought was pretty wrong. Both morally and sort of logically, but we allow disagreement at The Daily Wire, even when I think that some of my colleagues are wrong,” Shapiro said.

“Let’s put it this way if she had said what Kanye had said she wouldn’t be working at The Daily Wire. She did not say what Kanye said. Instead, she defended her friend initially in a way that I didn’t like. But that is not a fireable offense. Nor do I even have the power of firing at The Daily Wire, which is why Michael Knowles still works there,” he joked.