Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White Hip Hop Fans For Not Mourning Deaths Of Rappers

*Aoki Lee Simmons hit up her TikTok platform to call out white fans of hip-hop music for not mourning the deaths of rappers

The message comes days after Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot during a dice game in Houston last week.

“You know every time a black hip-hop artist, a rap artist who is broken into the American mainstream dies, it is only those communities, the black community, the hip-hop community, who are actively involved in the remembrance or mourning them. At the same time, like so many privileged non-Black people are like living their lives, the soundtrack to their life is this music they are using it for everything, it’s constantly headphones in there like gym, it’s motivation,” Aoki said in the video, as reported by MSN.

“It’s a soundtrack to their life. They are getting so much value from these people, these artists, and their life stories,” she added.

“When the artist dies, much of what makes hip-hop so compelling and it’s so often the stories of the traumatic lived experience of Black Americans like the absolute worst parts of systematic oppression on communities in the hood violence and drugs like but it’s fine,” she continued.

Many viewers agreed with the comments made in Aoki’s two-minute video.

“But it’s fine to relate to that,” she added sarcastically. “And you know live vicariously through that, it’s all fun and games but like these are ongoing relevant issues that frequently kill these artists and when that happens, it’s all like “the hip-hop community is violet but, you were just vicariously trying to insert yourself into the community you were just appreciating that.”

She captioned the video, “I hope this was well articulated. Thinking of Kirshnik Khari Ball and his loved ones, the artist Takeoff and his fans today. But he and so many black artists deserve better than this type of fan. Who can post the music, the speculated drama, and everything else, but not their death.”

Watch her full message via the video below.