SNL’s Chris Redd on Bloody NYC Attack – ‘It Wasn’t An Attempted Mugging’ | VIDEO

*Funnyman Chris Redd has come out to clarify some issues about the October 26 violent attack he underwent outside a comedy club in New York City. The comedian had to be hospitalized after the incident.

“This man hit me in the face with something metal,” the Saturday Night Live alum said, in an interview published Thursday by the Daily Beast. “I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone.”

The comedian was heading to the Comedy Cellar to perform when the attack occurred, at around 9:40 PM. He has now clarified the incident didn’t happen after he got out of a car.

“I walked there like any New Yorker,” he explained.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: While Instruction About Race is Under Siege This Course Empowers Students at Southern Schools | VIDEO

Good Samaritans nearby provided First Aid before he was moved to a local hospital. However, the suspect managed to escape before the cops arrived.

“The dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage,” Redd said, adding that blood was pouring from his face after he was hit.

“It wasn’t really about the pain at that point, it was just so much blood. [It wasn’t a good idea to] chase him down the street with blood gushing out of my face,” he said.

There were media reports soon after that the attacker snatched a chain from Redd’s neck. He says that wasn’t the case, and he doesn’t think the attacker was a mugger.

As a comedian, he intends to get some jokes out of the incident to advance his career. He says he will add other details about the attack when he returns to the stage.

“I got some jokes for sure,” he quipped. “As many jokes as other people have, nobody has as many jokes about this as I do.”

Redd just had a brand new HBO Max comedy special titled “Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?”